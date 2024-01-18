Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard performs at San Diego Rodeo 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard performs at San Diego Rodeo 2024

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, present the colors at the San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park in San Diego, Jan. 12, 2024. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard travels around the continental United States performing various events such as parades, ceremonies and rodeos fostering community and patriotism. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 18:27
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
