U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, present the colors at the San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park in San Diego, Jan. 12, 2024. The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard travels around the continental United States performing various events such as parades, ceremonies and rodeos fostering community and patriotism. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8203940
|VIRIN:
|240112-M-XH636-1041
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard performs at San Diego Rodeo 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT