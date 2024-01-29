Marine Mounted Color Guard at the San Diego Rodeo

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard with Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, presented the colors for the San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park, Jan. 12, 2024.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Davis, who enlisted out of Texas, and his horse Iwo Jima have been partners for six months. In that short time, they have traveled around the United States performing at various events for the Marine Corps. Soon they found themselves in a 12.5-acre arena with a capacity of over 12,000 to carry the American Flag and Marine Corps organizational colors at the San Diego Rodeo, an event that has not been held since the 1980’s.



Before the Mounted Color Guard team can perform in such a large venue they have to prepare and train continuously to perfect their drill movements and precision, on horseback no less. These hardworking Marines are members of the only Mounted Color Guard in the Marine Corps, and their expectations of execution are at the highest level. They know all eyes are on them every time they attend a community event, but this isn’t everyone’s first rodeo.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Natasha Ochsner, recruited out of Oregon, has supported multiple rodeos as part of the Mounted Color Guard.



Her prior experience as an equestrian helped her prepare for the expectations placed on her as a member of this prestigious team. She grew up taking care of horses, grooming them, and even mucking stalls which allowed her to develop a close bond and love for all she has encountered since. This made her a perfect fit for the job and the attention to detail required.



“Before the rodeo, we arrived and set up the stalls for the horses to be fed and watered, then we headed into a dress rehearsal prior to the event and once that was completed, it was time for us to make the horses look pretty and get ourselves in uniform,” said Oschner.



Once the team was saddled up, they slowly trotted into the middle of the arena and the crowd cheered. As the national anthem began the crowd rose with hats off, hands over hearts, gleaming with pride and all eyes were on the color guard; it was a sight to be seen.



The Mounted Color Guard’s presence was significant as San Diego has not held this rodeo in over 40 years. The rodeo showcased not only the Mounted Color Guard but also top cowboys and cowgirls as they competed for prize money during a three-day competition. The rodeo included events of bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and bull riding, drawing large crowds each night.



The Marines were honored to be there alongside their community to embrace legacy, patriotism, and esprit de corps.

