Retired Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Brinkley, a motivational speaker and former 314th Airlift Wing command chief, discusses connectivity with Airmen at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024. Brinkley Visited Fairchild as a part of Gen. Mike Minihan’s, commander of Air Mobility Command, initiative to embrace a Warrior Heart culture where individuals prepare their minds, bodies and crafts to be ready now for the difficulty of fights Airmen may face in the future. Brinkley noted how ensuring Airmen have a sense of belonging and a support system is key to maintaining retainability and cultivating a better Air Force culture. “We have to help [Airmen] understand that they're part of us, we lose people because they never felt connected to us,” Brinkley explained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:41 Photo ID: 8203934 VIRIN: 240116-F-TG928-1056 Resolution: 5687x3784 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.