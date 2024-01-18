AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. --

U.S. Air Force retired Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Brinkley delivered presentations on developing a “Warrior Heart” culture at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024.



The seminars promoted Gen. Mike Minihan’s, commander of Air Mobility Command, initiative to embrace a Warrior Heart culture where individuals prepare their minds, bodies and crafts to be ready now for the difficult fights Airmen may face in the future.



“As ready as we are, we need to be more ready,” Minihan said during the 55th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Convention, Nov. 9, 2023. “As integrated as we are, we need to be more integrated. As agile as we are, we need to be more agile. Can this team – can this family – have the tough conversation with itself on how to aggressively close the gaps?”



Warrior Heart culture aims to create Total Force Warrior-Airmen who are willing and ready to fight through the development of their minds, bodies and crafts.



In his seminars, Brinkley focused on ensuring connectivity between Airmen and their families.



“You need backup, you need someone along there with you [to provide you with support,]” said Brinkley. “I wouldn't want to be in any type of organization where I didn't feel empowered to speak on or reflect on the knowledge I had.”



He added that real, personal, intimate leadership at all levels is part of the Warrior Heart concept and emphasized the importance of asking about and caring for Airmen and leaders.



“When somebody leaves, everything they know and goes to the most stressful job in America,” Brinkley explained. “We have to help them understand that they're part of us. We lose people because they never felt connected to us.”



Brinkley noted how ensuring Airmen have a sense of belonging and a support system is key to maintaining retainability and cultivating a better Air Force culture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:45 Story ID: 462126 Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.