    AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Brinkley, a motivational speaker and former 314th Airlift Wing command chief, discusses connectivity with Staff Sgt. Kelly Christian, Nondestructive Inspection Craftsman, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 16, 2024. Brinkley Visited Fairchild as a part of Gen. Mike Minihan’s, commander of Air Mobility Command, initiative to embrace a Warrior Heart culture where individuals prepare their minds, bodies and crafts to be ready now for the difficulty of fights Airmen may face in the future. Brinkley noted how ensuring Airmen have a sense of belonging and a support system is key to maintaining retainability and cultivating a better Air Force culture. “We have to help [Airmen] understand that they're part of us, we lose people because they never felt connected to us,” Brinkley explained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 17:41
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    This work, AMC’s Warrior Heart initiative spreads to Fairchild Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    connectivity
    Warrior Heart

