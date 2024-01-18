Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers Compete to be Best in Food Service

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Connor 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Culinary Specialist, Sgt. Kyona Piazza assigned to the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, lifts the roof of a mobile field kitchen trailer, during the first day of the Connelly Competition, Jan. 17, 2024 on Fort Carson. Soldiers from the 115th QM compete against other units for the chance to be recognized as best in food services in the Army. (Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Cooks
    Phillip A. Connelly
    4DSB
    115th Quartermaster Feild Feeding Company

