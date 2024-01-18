Sustainment Soldiers Compete to be Best in Food Service

Culinary Specialist, Sgt. Kyona Piazza assigned to the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, lifts the roof of a mobile field kitchen trailer, during the first day of the Connelly Competition, Jan. 17, 2024 on Fort Carson. Soldiers from the 115th QM compete against other units for the chance to be recognized as best in food services in the Army. (Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

