Sustainment Soldiers Compete to be Best in Food Service

Photo By Spc. Matthew Connor | Culinary Specialist, Spc. Tejon Cook, assigned to the 115th Quartermaster Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, serves lunch to Soldiers from other companies from 4th Infantry Division as part of the Connelly Competition, Jan. 18, 2024 on Fort Carson. Soldiers from the 115th QM compete against other units for the chance to be recognized as best in food services in the Army. (Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

FORT CARSON, COLO.– Culinary Soldiers assigned to the 115th Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, battled high winds, cold temperatures, and hilly terrain in the field while taking part in the Philip A. Connelly Competition on Fort Carson, Colo., Jan. 17-18, 2024. The two day event is a chance for Soldiers in the food services profession to prove that they are best at what they do.



The Connelly Program challenges culinary Soldiers' abilities not only in food service but to operate in the field in full-spectrum feeding operations.



Competitors are scored on 11 criteria and can earn a maximum of 1000 points. Some of the scoring criteria include tasks like planning and pre-deployment, moving to the field, setting up their food service space, equipment maintenance, and food safety to name a few.



Several weeks preparing for the competition included conducting maintenance on vehicles and equipment, resource allocation, and several rehearsals to ensure they are ready for the challenge.



“The Biggest Challenge that we experienced was the readiness of the equipment and loading up.” Said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gilberto Geronimo, a food service technician and the food advisor for the 115th QM. “As Well as putting together all of the resources needed to complete the operation.”



Day one of the competition starts with a convoy brief followed by movement into the field. The culinary Soldiers then begin setting up the cooking site. This includes full site security, a motor pool for all of the vehicles, a sanitation center, and a dining tent. Even after the site is established, they continue to work to improve the area and provide overnight security.



“We pulled two hour security shifts starting at 1630 yesterday afternoon.” Spc. Andrew Pariseau, a culinary food specialist with the 115th QM “The two hour shifts were in two man teams until it was time for everyone to come in at 0430.”



On the second day, Soldiers were evaluated on breakfast and lunch services where they provided over approximately 100 meals to Soldiers. Afterwards, they receive an evaluation on their performance before breaking down the site and return to the company area.



According to Staff Sgt. Vanisa Street, an advanced culinary Noncommissioned Officer assigned to 115th QM, the hilly terrain provided challenges when setting up the mobile kitchen trailer for food services and cold temperature and high winds made it a challenge to stay warm. The food services however went smoothly throughout the second day.



“For the Connelly Competition I’ve always done the DFAC (dining facilities) version, I’ve never done the field.” Said Street “This is my first experience dealing with the field and being a 92G (culinary specialist) for 10 years this is one of our biggest milestones so to be able to achieve this, is great to me.”



The Connelly Competition provides the 115th QM the opportunity to train as they fight by replicating a deployed environment. Being evaluated in all aspects of food service in the field helps provide feedback on tasks that a Culinary Specialist wouldn’t be able to practice as often when working in the dining facility. Standards in the field are crucial to the mission readiness of the 4th Infantry Division.



“We’re here to support the Warfighter, we're here to give them all of the nutritional necessities and meet the combat mission, to ensure that we can fight and win our nation's war. Ensuring that they have what they need to move forward” Said Geronimo.



The 115th QM are competing against culinary specialists assigned to 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The winner will move up to competing against other divisions in the III Armored Corps.



The Competition is named after Phillip A. Connelly, a military and civilian culinary management specialist who pushed for professionalism and higher standards of food service and is administered by the National Restaurant Association, US Army G4, and the US Army Food Service. The competition is Army-wide, to include National Guard and Army Reserve units, as units win they compete with the next higher echelon of command the next being the Corps. Level and go up until the best culinary company is determined.





