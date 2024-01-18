National Guard Soldier, firefighter, recognized for commitment to service

Former Navy Sailor and retired firefighter Patrick O’Connor, left, joins Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey in congratulating New York Army National Guard Pvt. Madison O’Connor for her 2024 Patriot Hills Leadership, Spirit, and Appreciation Award following a presentation ceremony January 18, 2024 at the New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. Patriot Hills honored the younger O’Connor for her dual service as a volunteer firefighter and now as a Soldier, while simultaneously recognizing her recruiter, Sgt. Jordan Simpson, for his time and attention to helping O’Connor join the New York Army National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg.

