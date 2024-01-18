Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldier, firefighter, recognized for commitment to service [Image 1 of 2]

    National Guard Soldier, firefighter, recognized for commitment to service

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Jordan Simpson, Patriot Hills of New York chief executive officer Jeanine Mannarino and Pvt. Madison O’Connor display the 2024 Patriot Hills Leadership, Spirit, and Appreciation Awards following a presentation ceremony January 18, 2024 at the New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. Patriot Hills honored O’Connor for her dual service as a volunteer firefighter and now as a Soldier, while simultaneously recognizing Simpson for his time and attention to helping O’Connor join the New York Army National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg.

