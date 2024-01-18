National Guard Soldier, firefighter, recognized for commitment to service

New York Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Jordan Simpson, Patriot Hills of New York chief executive officer Jeanine Mannarino and Pvt. Madison O’Connor display the 2024 Patriot Hills Leadership, Spirit, and Appreciation Awards following a presentation ceremony January 18, 2024 at the New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. Patriot Hills honored O’Connor for her dual service as a volunteer firefighter and now as a Soldier, while simultaneously recognizing Simpson for his time and attention to helping O’Connor join the New York Army National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg.

