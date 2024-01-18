National Guard newest Soldier honored for commitment to service

Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Jordan Simpson, Patriot Hills of New York...... read more read more Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Jordan Simpson, Patriot Hills of New York chief executive officer Jeanine Mannarino and Pvt. Madison O’Connor display the 2024 Patriot Hills Leadership, Spirit, and Appreciation Awards following a presentation ceremony January 18, 2024 at the New York National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. Patriot Hills honored O’Connor for her dual service as a volunteer firefighter and now as a Soldier, while simultaneously recognizing Simpson for his time and attention to helping O’Connor join the New York Army National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg. see less | View Image Page

A young Soldier, and the recruiter who brought her into the New York Army National Guard, were recognized by a local military and veterans support group during a January 18 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York.



Patriot Hills of New York presented its first two Leadership, Spirit, and Appreciation Awards to Pvt. Madison O’Connor, who joined the Army Guard and completed her training in 2023, and her recruiter, Sgt. Jordan Simpson.



Thirty Patriot Hills volunteers and other supporters, including Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey—who presented O’Connor with a citation from the town—attended the ceremony.



O’Connor, a resident of Colonie, is assigned as a medic to the 466th Area Medical Support Company in Queensbury. She is also a volunteer firefighter serving with the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department.



Patriot Hills, a Cohoes-based charity which helps connects service members and veterans with services they need, honored O’Connor for her service as a volunteer firefighter, and now as a Soldier, explained Jeanine Mannarino, Patriot Hills chief executive officer.



Mannarino, who is also a retired New York Army National Guard master sergeant, said O’Connor is “a very brave young lady.”



Simpson, a resident of Ballston Spa, was recognized for the time and attention he put into helping O’Connor join the New York Army Guard.



O’Connor said she wanted to serve in the military, but she also wanted to continue to be a volunteer fire fighter.



“I knew I couldn’t leave my firefighting family behind,” she said.



Sampson helped her realize how the Army Guard would work for her, she recalled.



“I could still be in the Army, spend time with friends, stay at the firehouse and maybe even go back to college,” she said.



The combat medic role was a natural fit in her discussions with Sampson.

“My whole life I wanted to save lives. I want to be that person to give everything to save others,” she said.



“Sergeant Simpson made my dreams come true and has always been there for me,” she said.



The recruitment process for O’Connor was a challenge, Simpson explained.



“Private O’Connor came into my office, not knowing what she wanted to do, and had her own issues with more than a few tattoos,” Simpson said.

“But Maddy was headstrong and wanted to do this, to go above and beyond.”



“She was my first female recruit, my first waiver application and exception to policy packet,” he said. “I was committed to helping her be all she wants to be.”



After managing the waiver process, the entrance exams and physical, Simpson worked with O’Connor to ensure he’d be able to mentor her through basic combat training and advanced individual training.



During allotted access to cell phones while at training, Simpson made sure to stay in touch, answer questions and provide motivation that O’Connor admits she needed most.



O’Connor’s father, Patrick O’Connor, said he was proud of his daughter and her dual service as a volunteer fire fighter and a National Guard Soldier.



“Madison was raised to try to take on challenges and not to quit,” said her father, a Navy veteran and retired firefighter. “She’s gone through many challenges and come through,” he said.



He also thanked Simpson for his support.



“I want to personally thank Sergeant Simpson,” he said. “Since she got home on December 7, her bed has been made each day. The changes you see in your Soldier are the changes you want to see in your child,” O’Connor said. “Now I know how my parents felt in 1984 when I went in.”