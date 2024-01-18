PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty hits a ball at the installation's newly opened Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) pickleball court Jan. 19. Located near the A.C. Reid Golf Course's clubhouse, the pickleball court is open to active-duty service members, spouses, retired service members and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8203261 VIRIN: 240119-N-PJ019-1090 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.87 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.