PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty hits a ball at the installation's newly opened Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) pickleball court Jan. 19. Located near the A.C. Reid Golf Course's clubhouse, the pickleball court is open to active-duty service members, spouses, retired service members and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8203261
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-PJ019-1090
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
