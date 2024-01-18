NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty and Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano play a game of pickleball at the installation's newly opened Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) pickleball court Jan. 19. Located near the A.C. Reid Golf Course's clubhouse, the pickleball court is open to active-duty service members, spouses, retired service members and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

