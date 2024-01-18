Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening [Image 2 of 3]

    NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty and Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano play a game of pickleball at the installation's newly opened Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) pickleball court Jan. 19. Located near the A.C. Reid Golf Course's clubhouse, the pickleball court is open to active-duty service members, spouses, retired service members and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8203260
    VIRIN: 240119-N-PJ019-1068
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening
    NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening
    NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    MWR
    Pickleball
    cradleofnavalaviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT