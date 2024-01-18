PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty and Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick 'Rabbit' Alfano cut a ribbon officially opening the installation's Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) pickleball court Jan. 19. Located near the A.C. Reid Golf Course's clubhouse, the pickleball court is open to active duty service members, spouses, retired service members and Department of Defense (DoD) personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 13:06
|Photo ID:
|8203259
|VIRIN:
|240119-N-PJ019-1044
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola MWR Pickleball Court Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
