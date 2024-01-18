U.S. Army 1st Lt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineering Officer, launches a tactical survey drone at Zambrano Range, Honduras, Jan. 17, 2024. J-7 engineers and a member of the Civil Affairs unit accomplished a drone survey with a eBee Tactical Survey Drone over the range, giving an aerial view for both JTF-Bravo missions, and for the Honduran artillery range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8203064
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-RU464-1217
|Resolution:
|3395x2263
|Size:
|727.11 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
