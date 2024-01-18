JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo and U.S. Embassy in Honduras pose for a photo with Honduran military leadership at Zambrano Range, Honduras, Jan. 17, 2024. J-7 engineers and a member of the Civil Affairs unit accomplished a drone survey with a eBee Tactical Survey Drone over the range, giving an aerial view for both JTF-Bravo missions, and for the Honduran artillery range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

