    JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo and U.S. Embassy in Honduras pose for a photo with Honduran military leadership at Zambrano Range, Honduras, Jan. 17, 2024. J-7 engineers and a member of the Civil Affairs unit accomplished a drone survey with a eBee Tactical Survey Drone over the range, giving an aerial view for both JTF-Bravo missions, and for the Honduran artillery range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8203060
    VIRIN: 240117-F-RU464-1054
    Resolution: 4854x3236
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo
    JTF-B
    ARSOUTH
    AFSOUTH

