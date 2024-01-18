Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range [Image 6 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo conducts drone survey over Zambrano Range

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Devin Mobley, Joint Task Force-Bravo J-7 Engineering Officer, prepares a tactical survey drone for launch at Zambrano Range, Honduras, Jan. 17, 2024. J-7 engineers and a member of the Civil Affairs unit accomplished a drone survey with a eBee Tactical Survey Drone over the range, giving an aerial view for both JTF-Bravo missions, and for the Honduran artillery range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

