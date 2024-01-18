Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade don protective masks and clothing while managing sustainment operations during a chemical attack drill at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The 87th DSSB organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.

Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Location: KARLIKI, PL