U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kenneth Chee, the staff logistics officer of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, and Capt. Kevin Dulay, the staff signal officer for the battalion, race to the headquarters in their protective masks during a drill at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The 87th DSSB organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 05:37
|Photo ID:
|8202851
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-DP764-4430
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
