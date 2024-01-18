Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response [Image 6 of 10]

    Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kenneth Chee, the staff logistics officer of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, and Capt. Kevin Dulay, the staff signal officer for the battalion, race to the headquarters in their protective masks during a drill at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The 87th DSSB organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environments. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.

