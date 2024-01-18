Soldiers at Karliki practice chemical attack response

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Hunter Horn, a motor transport operator assigned to the 414th Transportation Company, part of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider, dons protective clothing during a chemical attack drill at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 19, 2024. The 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion organized the training event to ensure Soldiers are ready to rapidly respond to protect themselves and continue operations even in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat environment. These Soldiers are deployed to Europe to assure allies and support multinational training to deter aggression in the region.

