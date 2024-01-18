U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, operate an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, Dec. 25, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM AOR amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8202840 VIRIN: 231225-A-LX406-1405 Resolution: 6511x4341 Size: 12.23 MB Location: JO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.