    Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement [Image 4 of 4]

    Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement

    JORDAN

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, operate an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, Dec. 25, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM AOR amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 05:13
    VIRIN: 231225-A-LX406-1405
    Location: JO
    This work, Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    FORSCOM
    108th ADA BDE
    31st ADA BDE

