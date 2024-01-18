U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, operate an AN/TWQ-1 Avenger at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, Dec. 25, 2023. The Avenger Air Defense System offers ground unit protection from cruise missiles, low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial systems in the CENTCOM AOR amidst an increased force protection posture. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 05:13
|Photo ID:
|8202840
|VIRIN:
|231225-A-LX406-1405
|Resolution:
|6511x4341
|Size:
|12.23 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
