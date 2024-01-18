Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, ground guide their vehicle to its position within the Patriot air defense artillery site at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, Nov. 30, 2023. The primary mission of Air Defense Artillery is to safeguard both military forces and strategically vital geopolitical assets from potential threats posed by aerial attacks, missile launches, and intrusive surveillance activities. The Patriot system is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

