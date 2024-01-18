Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement [Image 1 of 4]

    Lightning Dagger Patriot site emplacement

    JORDAN

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct convoy operations to a Patriot air defense artillery site in an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, Nov. 30, 2023. The primary mission of Air Defense Artillery is to safeguard both military forces and strategically vital geopolitical assets from potential threats posed by aerial attacks, missile launches, and intrusive surveillance activities. The Patriot system is an important component of the integrated air and missile defense network that defends critical assets in the U.S Central Command area of responsibility amidst needs for increased force protection. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

