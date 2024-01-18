Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 3 of 3]

    Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Contreras Sanchez, a medical squadron dental technician, takes dental x-rays of a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 12, 2024. Contreras Sanchez was part of a traveling team of dental and optometry specialists who provided care for Airmen and Soldiers needing attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    This work, Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

