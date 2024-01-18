U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jose Contreras Sanchez, a medical squadron dental technician, takes dental x-rays of a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 12, 2024. Contreras Sanchez was part of a traveling team of dental and optometry specialists who provided care for Airmen and Soldiers needing attention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 04:32
|Photo ID:
|8202793
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-IH072-5439
|Resolution:
|5564x4022
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops
