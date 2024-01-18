U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Harlin, a medical group optometrist, performs an eye exam on a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 12, 2024. Harlin was part of a traveling team of dental and optometry specialists who provided dental and optometry care for Airmen and Soldiers who did not have those services at their location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|01.12.2024
|01.19.2024 04:32
|8202791
|240112-F-IH072-3744
|5454x4022
|4.41 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|22
|1
This work, Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
