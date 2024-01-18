Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 1 of 3]

    Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dustin Harlin, a medical group optometrist, performs an eye exam on a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 12, 2024. Harlin was part of a traveling team of dental and optometry specialists who provided dental and optometry care for Airmen and Soldiers who did not have those services at their location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

