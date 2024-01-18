Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops

A U.S. Air Force dentist performs a dental exam on a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR) Jan. 12, 2024. Dental and optometry specialists traveled to an undisclosed location in the AOR to provide care for service member’s routine eye exams, prescriptions, dental x-rays and examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

