Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force dentist performs a dental exam on a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR) Jan. 12, 2024. Dental and optometry specialists traveled to an undisclosed location in the AOR to provide care for service member’s routine eye exams, prescriptions, dental x-rays and examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Medical
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Airman

