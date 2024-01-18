A U.S. Air Force dentist performs a dental exam on a patient at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR) Jan. 12, 2024. Dental and optometry specialists traveled to an undisclosed location in the AOR to provide care for service member’s routine eye exams, prescriptions, dental x-rays and examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 04:33
|Photo ID:
|8202792
|VIRIN:
|240112-F-IH072-8207
|Resolution:
|4130x3013
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond base boundaries: travel team provide health services to troops
