747th CYS is reaching new heights

An Airmen assigned to the 74th Cyber Security Squadron inspects climbing gear used during a climbing certification class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. Cyber airmen conduct routine maintenance to the towers supporting the Joint Base and are responsible for keeping the Internet and phone communications running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 Location: HI, US