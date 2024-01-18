Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    747th CYS is reaching new heights [Image 3 of 5]

    747th CYS is reaching new heights

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 747th Cyber Security Squadron complete a climbing certification class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. Cyber airmen conduct routine maintenance to the towers supporting the Joint Base and are responsible for keeping the Internet and phone communications running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8202559
    VIRIN: 240111-F-GM429-1016
    Resolution: 6399x4266
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 747th CYS is reaching new heights [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    CYS

