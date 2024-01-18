747th CYS is reaching new heights

Staff Sgt. James Fearney, and Senior Airman Samuel Nix, 747th Cyber Security Squadron expeditionary communications specialists, complete a climbing certification class at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. Cyber airmen conduct routine maintenance to the towers supporting the Joint Base and are responsible for keeping the Internet and phone communications running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

