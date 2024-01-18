Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's colder than it looks

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Polk, 931st Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Senior Teate Camron, 22nd SFS entry controller, scan common access cards at the main gate on McConnell Air Force Base Jan. 9, 2024. No matter the weather conditions, McConnell defenders will continue to guard the base and support operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

