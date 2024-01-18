An Airman assigned to the 22 Civil Engineering Squadron removes snow from the flightline Jan. 9, 2024 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. A winter storm struck on January 8th and 9th producing 60 mph winds and near zero visibility. Most local flying operations were cancelled, but all off-station missions continued their operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8202330
|VIRIN:
|240109-F-YR448-1266
|Resolution:
|4210x2801
|Size:
|372.48 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, It's colder than it looks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
