It's colder than it looks

An Airman assigned to the 22 Civil Engineering Squadron removes snow from the flightline Jan. 9, 2024 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. A winter storm struck on January 8th and 9th producing 60 mph winds and near zero visibility. Most local flying operations were cancelled, but all off-station missions continued their operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

