Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It's colder than it looks [Image 2 of 5]

    It's colder than it looks

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-46A Pegasus and KC -135 Stratotankers stand covered in snow on the flightline Jan. 9, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen worked to clear snow from the runway and ramp to continue supporting off-station flying operations (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8202331
    VIRIN: 240109-F-YR448-1255
    Resolution: 5751x3826
    Size: 528.74 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's colder than it looks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It's colder than it looks
    It's colder than it looks
    It's colder than it looks
    It's colder than it looks
    It's colder than it looks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Snow
    KC-135
    22ARW
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT