It's colder than it looks

KC-46A Pegasus and KC -135 Stratotankers stand covered in snow on the flightline Jan. 9, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen worked to clear snow from the runway and ramp to continue supporting off-station flying operations (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
