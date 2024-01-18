240118-N-KC192-1033 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Brown, a Training and Administration of Reserve Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), takes E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam in the base gym on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 18, 2024. Held once a year, the exam assesses in-rate training expected of chief petty officers prior to selection boards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 16:55
|Photo ID:
|8202323
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-KC192-1033
|Resolution:
|3285x4928
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
