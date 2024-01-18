Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 9]

    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240118-N-KC192-1033 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicholas Brown, a Training and Administration of Reserve Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), takes E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam in the base gym on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 18, 2024. Held once a year, the exam assesses in-rate training expected of chief petty officers prior to selection boards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:55
    Photo ID: 8202323
    VIRIN: 240118-N-KC192-1033
    Resolution: 3285x4928
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    E6 Exam
    Navy-Wide Advancement Exam
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT