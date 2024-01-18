240118-N-KC192-1028 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) Religious Program Specialist 1st Alfonso Barnes, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet, takes E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam in the base gym on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 18, 2024. Held once a year, the exam assesses in-rate training expected of chief petty officers prior to selection boards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)]

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 16:55 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US This work, Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS