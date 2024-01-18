Hampton Roads Sailors take E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

240118-N-KC192-1049 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 18, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nancy McIlwain, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), takes E-7 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam in the base gym on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 18, 2024. Held once a year, the exam assesses in-rate training expected of chief petty officers prior to selection boards. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

