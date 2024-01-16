Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU [Image 8 of 8]

    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - First Lieutenant (1LT) Hippolyte of the Barbados Defense Force looks up at the instructor during a brief on the state of recruiting at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) on 12 Jan, 2024. 1LT Hippolyte was selected, along with 10 other international military personnel, to take part in a course on Manpower, Personnel, Training, & Education conducted by the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) International Training Center.

    NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8201642
    VIRIN: 240112-O-UT560-6927
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU [Image 8 of 8], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU
    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT