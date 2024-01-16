NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Captain (Capt) Caspillo of the Philippine Coast Guard listens attentively during a brief on the state of recruiting at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) on 12 Jan, 2024. Capt Caspillo was selected, along with 10 other international military personnel, to take part in a course on Manpower, Personnel, Training, & Education conducted by the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) International Training Center.



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).



