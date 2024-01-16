Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETSAFA International Training Center Visits NORU

    Photo By Nava Kiss | PENSACOLA, Fla. - A group of international military personnel listen attentively...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Story by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    Students’ heads turned as Senior Chief Navy Counselor (NCCS) Theodore Boerner walked down the hall, giving his newest class a tour of the recruiting schoolhouse. However, it wasn’t the unfamiliar faces that piqued their interest and curiosity.

    On 12 Jan. 2024, the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) welcomed 11 members of international military services taking part in a Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA) International Training Center course, including representatives from Angola, Barbados, Hungary, Thailand, Georgia, the Philippines, and the Czech Republic. The five-and-a-half-week course “encompasses everything manpower, personnel, training, and education related,” says Michael Owen, International Military Instructor (USMC Capt/Ret) and the group’s unofficial tour guide during their time stateside.

    The course is one of three offered by the NETSAFA International Training Center, with the other two pertaining to the topics of terrorism and leadership. Applicants are chosen by their country based on a competitive process that includes aspects such as English proficiency and performance of their role at home.

    During their time at NORU, the 11 students were briefed by NCCS Boerner on the state of recruiting in the Navy and United States before he opened up the floor for questions and discussion on the topic. As it turns out, recruiting and retention seem to be struggling across the globe.

    Next, the class will visit Parris Island to observe and learn about Marine Corps Recruit Training. “At the end of the five weeks,” says Owen, “they have to give a brief about what they learned during their time here and how they can apply it to make change back at home.” With over 50 countries trained so far, that’s a lot of progress being made on a global scale.

    NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).

