240116-N-NO146-1003 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) seize bags of illegal narcotics from a vessel in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 16. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 08:20
|Photo ID:
|8201453
|VIRIN:
|240116-N-NO146-1003
|Resolution:
|5184x3888
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT