    Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.16.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240116-N-NO146-1003 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) seize bags of illegal narcotics from a vessel in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 16. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    VIRIN: 240116-N-NO146-1003
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drugs
    Combined Maritime Forces
    Arabian Sea
    CMF
    CTF 150

