    Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.18.2024

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter operating under the French-led Combined Task Force 150 of the Combined Maritime Forces seized about $8.1 million worth of illegal drugs from a vessel in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 16.

    The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) seized 173 kilograms of methamphetamines following a search. The Coast Guardsmen properly disposed of the drugs and released the vessel.

    This is the second interdiction by CTF 150 of the year and marks the 14th time they have seized illegal narcotics at sea since France took command in July 2023. During their tenure, more than 16 tons of illegal narcotics with a street value of over $600 million were seized and disposed of, preventing criminal and terrorist organizations generating income from drug smuggling. The seizure came one day before France turned over command of the task force to the Royal Canadian Navy.

    The mission of Combined Task Force 150 is to disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons or drugs, or engage in other illicit activities, in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

    CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest multinational naval partnership, and focuses on maritime security operations in the Gulf of Oman, Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

    The 39-nation naval partnership upholds the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Location: MANAMA, BH
