240116-N-NO146-1001 ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 16, 2024) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) in the Arabian Sea, Jan. 16. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.18.2024 08:20 Photo ID: 8201452 VIRIN: 240116-N-NO146-1001 Resolution: 2342x1768 Size: 972.18 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illegal Drugs Seized by CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 in Arabian Sea [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.