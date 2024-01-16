Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 11th AF command chief tours the 3rd Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    New 11th AF command chief tours the 3rd Wing

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, places a master technician patch on Tech. Sgt. Nathaniel Leachman, 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument flight control journeyman, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2024. The immersion familiarized Tempel with the 3rd Wing’s capabilities, readiness and how they execute the combined headquarters mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

