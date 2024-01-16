U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, receives a brief on the F-22 Raptor from Master Sgt. Tyler Frantz, 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 production superintendent, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2024. The immersion familiarized Tempel with the 3rd Wing’s capabilities, readiness and how they execute the combined headquarters mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8201083
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-UN009-1060
|Resolution:
|4707x3132
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New 11th AF command chief tours the 3rd Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
