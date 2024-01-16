New 11th AF command chief tours the 3rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, receives a brief on the F-22 Raptor from Master Sgt. Tyler Frantz, 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-22 production superintendent, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2024. The immersion familiarized Tempel with the 3rd Wing’s capabilities, readiness and how they execute the combined headquarters mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

