New 11th AF command chief tours the 3rd Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, senior enlisted leader, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command, and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, talks to Staff Sgt. Jason Bailey, 90th Fighter Generation Squadron F-22 avionics specialist craftsman, during an immersion tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 10, 2024. As the highest-ranking enlisted leader in Alaska, Tempel’s immersion tour with 3rd Wing provided an opportunity to learn directly from Airmen about the unique challenges they must overcome to project airpower within the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert)

