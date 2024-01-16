Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tug Mazapeta raised out of San Juaquin River Delta [Image 7 of 8]

    Tug Mazapeta raised out of San Juaquin River Delta

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Cote, a marine science technician on the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, and representatives of California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response watch the raising of the Tug Mazapeta from the waters of the San Juaquin River Delta near Stockton, Calif., Jan. 14, 2024. The Mazapeta sank during a restoration attempt Sept. 4, 2023 and had a reported 1,600 gallons of petroleum product on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8201074
    VIRIN: 240114-G-AW789-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.03 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US
    Coast Guard
    California
    pollution response
    San Juaquin River Delta

