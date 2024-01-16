Tug Mazapeta raised out of San Juaquin River Delta

Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Cote, a marine science technician on the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, and representatives of California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response watch the raising of the Tug Mazapeta from the waters of the San Juaquin River Delta near Stockton, Calif., Jan. 14, 2024. The Mazapeta sank during a restoration attempt Sept. 4, 2023 and had a reported 1,600 gallons of petroleum product on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read/Released)

