Tug Mazapeta raised out of San Juaquin River Delta

The tug Mazapeta, a 1940s era military tugboat, is raised from the bottom of the San Juaquin River Delta northwest of Stockton, Calif., Jan. 14, 2024. The Mazapeta sunk Sept. 4, 2023, in Little Potato Slough with approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel and engine oil reported to be onboard at the time of the incident. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read/Released)

