Coast Guard CERT officers and contractors watch the dewatering process of the Tug Mazapeta as it is raised off the bottom of the San Juaquin River Delta, northwest of Stockton, Calif., Jan. 14, 2024. The Mazapeta was righted, dewatered, lightered and sealed during a multi-day operation to remove the pollution threat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8201070
|VIRIN:
|240114-G-AW789-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|29.8 MB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tug Mazapeta raised out of San Juaquin River Delta [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Levi Read, identified by DVIDS
