Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration

Members of the 195th Wing listen to guest speaker Ricardo Campos at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 6, 2023. Campos a San Diego Football Club executive gave a speech on leadership during a symposium that brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.

Date Taken: 01.16.1579 Date Posted: 01.17.2024