    Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration [Image 3 of 3]

    Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.1579

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 195th Wing listen to guest speaker Ricardo Campos at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 6, 2023. Campos a San Diego Football Club executive gave a speech on leadership during a symposium that brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.

    Date Taken: 01.16.1579
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024
    Photo ID: 8200141
    VIRIN: 240106-Z-GU448-1106
    Resolution: 4142x2959
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    OAY
    CANG

