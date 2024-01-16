Members of the 195th Wing listen to guest speaker Ricardo Campos at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 6, 2023. Campos a San Diego Football Club executive gave a speech on leadership during a symposium that brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.
This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS
