Members of the 195th Wing talk during a leadership symposium at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 5, 2023. The symposium brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8200121
|VIRIN:
|240105-Z-GU448-1001
|Resolution:
|4847x3462
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT