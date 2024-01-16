Members of the 195th Wing listen to a leadership symposium presentation at Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan 5, 2023. The symposium brought together Air Guardsman and civilian counterparts from across the state to receive training, collaborate on best practices and network entering the new year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.0354 Date Posted: 01.17.2024 11:50 Photo ID: 8200133 VIRIN: 240105-Z-GU448-1008 Resolution: 4619x3299 Size: 4.34 MB Location: NAVAL STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Symposium puts focus on collaboration [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.